Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $98.72 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

