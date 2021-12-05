Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 176.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,860,000 after buying an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYE opened at $47.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $52.24.

