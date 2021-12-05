Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 923 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,431,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after buying an additional 24,213 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,767,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,753,000 after buying an additional 897,435 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.72.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.