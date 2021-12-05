Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 53,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,162,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KEY. Stephens increased their target price on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.41.

Shares of KEY opened at $22.41 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.47%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $256,516.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,943 shares of company stock worth $2,148,344 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

