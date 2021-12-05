Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

EFAD opened at $45.34 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $40.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

