Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €103.40 Average PT from Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €103.40 ($117.50).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

KBX stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €87.24 ($99.14). 117,166 shares of the stock traded hands. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.16 ($100.18) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($133.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €92.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €97.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.