Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $5,965.28 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $5,965.28 and $12.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded down 36.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

