KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $401.65 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $401.65.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

KLA stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $400.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,403. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $252.02 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.16.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after acquiring an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

