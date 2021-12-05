Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) is Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,696,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,347 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold comprises approximately 9.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $70,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,420,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $38.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.70. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $46.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

