Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 323.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMMPF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.75 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of KMMPF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $17.91. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $18.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

