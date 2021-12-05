KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Down 12.1%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) dropped 12.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.09.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.