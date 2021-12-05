Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$34.27.

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Keyera stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$27.37. The company had a trading volume of 707,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,052. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$22.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.65.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Keyera will post 1.9899999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

