Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 11,000 Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Qumu at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Qumu by 815,600.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Qumu during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Qumu during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qumu by 40.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qumu stock opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu Co. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 101.40% and a negative net margin of 65.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qumu Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tj Kennedy acquired 13,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,280. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Qumu Corp. provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for the enterprise. It offers enterprise video content management software solutions, hardware, maintenance and support, and professional and other services. The company platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge.

