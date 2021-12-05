Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Invests $234,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 489 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total transaction of $5,770,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,245 shares of company stock valued at $33,797,801 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $520.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.92 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $508.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.74.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.