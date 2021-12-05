Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $9,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $148.39 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

