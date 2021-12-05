Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $11.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.36% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $11,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 72,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 544.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 61,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $78.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

