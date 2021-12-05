Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 147,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,422 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $10,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $234,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $226,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $1,084,000. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $541,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $60.25 and a 1 year high of $75.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

