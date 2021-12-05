Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 26,402 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,402 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.81%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

