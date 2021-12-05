Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB (NYSE:ABB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ABB during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

