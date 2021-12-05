KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in KB Home by 105.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 512.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the second quarter worth $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $52.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.