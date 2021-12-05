Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.72% from the company’s current price.

Shares of KZIA opened at $9.15 on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $14.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 42,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after buying an additional 51,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the development of pharmaceutical drug. The company was founded by Graham Edmund Kelly in March 1994 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

