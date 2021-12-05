Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will report $29.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $38.69 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics posted sales of $35.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $112.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.18 million to $122.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $138.13 million, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 173.81%. The company had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.72. 1,846,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,300. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $507.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 303.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 468,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 75,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

