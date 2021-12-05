Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Sells $319,325.00 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.73, for a total value of $319,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atul Pande also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $118.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.82. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $91.04 and a one year high of $161.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.10.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

