KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market cap of $30.92 million and approximately $28.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001590 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006227 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00053139 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

