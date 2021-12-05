KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.91 Million

Equities analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to post sales of $506.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $415.90 million to $545.60 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $529.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $535.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NYSE:KAR traded up $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $16.63. 3,876,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220,538. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 165.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 51,418 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 17.5% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,727,000 after buying an additional 330,602 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

