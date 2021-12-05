Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $55.35 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) will report sales of $55.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $57.70 million. Jumia Technologies posted sales of $49.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year sales of $170.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.43 million to $173.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $204.21 million, with estimates ranging from $196.30 million to $216.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jumia Technologies.

JMIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of JMIA stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.75. 7,194,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,232. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $69.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JMIA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,715.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 148.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

