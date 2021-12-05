JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Target Price to $535.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $552.00 to $535.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $505.12.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $41,000. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

