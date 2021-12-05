JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $266.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $192.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.03. Five Below has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 2,394.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

