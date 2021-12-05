JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$61.00

Emera (TSE:EMA) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$59.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Emera to C$58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emera has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$59.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$60.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera will post 3.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

