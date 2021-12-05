Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.04 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $44.91 and a 12-month high of $81.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

