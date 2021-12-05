Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $245.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

