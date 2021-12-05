John Strosahl Sells 15,125 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) COO John Strosahl sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $475,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Strosahl also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, John Strosahl sold 35,276 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $1,307,681.32.

Shares of BATS JAMF opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JAMF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.