John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $3,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.