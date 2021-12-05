Johanna Roberts Sells 1,750 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $698,025.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $654,075.00.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $238.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $163.49 and a one year high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.26.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

