Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 467 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,754,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,990,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,432,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,197,000 after acquiring an additional 137,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,683 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $93.53 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.66 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day moving average is $117.50.

