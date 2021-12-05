Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 92.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

NYSE:WFC opened at $47.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

