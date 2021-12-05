JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JOAN. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of JOANN from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.49 million and a PE ratio of 4.78. JOANN has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.01.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Will purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN during the second quarter valued at $3,682,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of JOANN by 3,059.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at $2,035,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

