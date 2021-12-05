JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $309.00 price objective on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.96.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.63 and a beta of 1.43.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.02, for a total transaction of $900,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,441 shares of company stock worth $42,824,526 over the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

