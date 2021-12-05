JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 80 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,212 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.02.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.