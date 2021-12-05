JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.22.

Shares of JKS stock opened at $43.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. JinkoSolar has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $85.32.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 128,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

