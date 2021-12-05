Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.