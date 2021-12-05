Jennifer N. Jones Sells 796 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $265.65 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

