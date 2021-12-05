Jeffrey A. Craig Sells 113,486 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MTOR opened at $26.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.04. Meritor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Meritor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Meritor by 1.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Meritor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Meritor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meritor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

