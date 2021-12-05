Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company. It engaged in investment banking and capital markets, merchant banking and an alternative asset management platform. The company’s financial service businesses are Berkadia which provide commercial mortgage banking, investment sales and servicing; Leucadia Asset Management provide asset management; HomeFed provide a publicly traded real estate company, FXCM provides online foreign exchange trading services and Foursight Capital provide vehicle finance. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

JEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.50.

JEF stock opened at $38.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

