Jefferies Financial Group Increases Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $400.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.96.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $378.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.48. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.