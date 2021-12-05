Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

DH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.11. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.08 million. Equities analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,246,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $64,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $23,191,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $22,013,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $21,415,000.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

