Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($63.64) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.10 ($88.75) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €67.75 ($76.99).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €53.92 ($61.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €52.62 ($59.80) and a 1 year high of €71.44 ($81.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €64.47.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

