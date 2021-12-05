JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the October 31st total of 407,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 502.3 days.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JDEPF. Berenberg Bank downgraded JDE Peet’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

