JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) traded down 8.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $77.29 and last traded at $77.54. 201,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,975,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.46.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

