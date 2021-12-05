JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price indicates a potential upside of 204.83% from the company’s current price.
JBSAY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. JBS has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.
