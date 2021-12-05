JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bradesco Corretora’s target price indicates a potential upside of 204.83% from the company’s current price.

JBSAY stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. JBS has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37.

About JBS

JBS SA engages in the processing of beef, pork, lamb, chicken, and also produces value added and convenience food products. It operates through the following business segments: JBS Brazil, Seara, USA Beef, USA Pork, and Pilgrim’s Pride. The JBS Brazil segment includes all the operating activities from Company and its subsidiaries, mainly represented by slaughter facilities, cold storage and meat processing, fat, and feed and production of beef by-products such as leather, collagen and others products produced in Brazil.

